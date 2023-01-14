Notification Settings

Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald announce divorce

The couple, who have been married since 2011, said their children ‘remain their priority’ and asked for privacy.

Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald at BAFTA Film Awards 2015 – Arrivals – London

Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald have announced they are getting a divorce.

The couple, who have been married since 2011, said their children “remain their priority” and asked for privacy.

The pair met in 2000 while the former Oasis guitarist and songwriter was married to Meg Matthews, whom he divorced in January 2001.

Gallagher and publicist MacDonald married at a private ceremony in June 2011 and share two children, Donovan and Sonny.

The Q Awards – London
The couple, who have been married since 2011, said their children ‘remain their priority’ and asked for privacy (Yui Mok/PA)

“A spokesperson on behalf of Noel Gallagher and Sara Macdonald has confirmed that the couple are to divorce,” read a statement, shared with the PA news agency.

“Noel and Sara will together continue to look after their children who remain their priority.

“Noel and Sara ask the media to respect their privacy and that of our family at this time.”

Gallagher is also father to Anais Gallagher, whom he shares with Matthews.

