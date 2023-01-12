Jewish students ‘faced hostile culture’ in National Union of Students

Anti-semitism in Labour

Jewish students have faced a “hostile” culture in the National Union of Students (NUS), an independent investigation into antisemitism has found.

The NUS has failed to sufficiently challenge antisemitism in some instances, according to the report by lawyer Rebecca Tuck KC.

The union, which commissioned the investigation, acknowledged its findings were “shocking”.

The report said there was a “poor relationship” between the NUS and some Jewish students stemming from views about the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

It cited numerous instances in which Jews suffered antisemitism because of assumptions that they were Zionists.

“This has resulted in antisemitism as well as hostility towards Jews which has not been challenged sufficiently robustly or proactively by NUS,” the report said.

Ms Tuck set out 11 recommendations, including the introduction of regular antisemitism training for NUS staff and officers, and production of educational materials on antisemitism and the Israel-Palestinian conflict.