Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Labour’s Andrew Western sworn in as an MP in the Commons

UK NewsPublished:

After signing the register, Mr Western was welcomed to the House by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Keir Starmer welcomes Andrew Western MP
Keir Starmer welcomes Andrew Western MP

Labour’s Andrew Western was sworn in as an MP in the Commons following his victory in the Stretford and Urmston by-election.

He entered the chamber before Home Office questions flanked by fellow Labour MPs Lucy Powell and Andrew Gwynne. He opted to affirm.

After signing the register, he was welcomed to the House by Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Bitterly cold conditions on polling day and the expectation of an easy Labour hold contributed to turnout of just 25.8%.

Mr Western, who secured a majority of 9,906, said the result sent a “strong message” to Rishi Sunak’s Government.

The contest was called in response to former Labour frontbencher Kate Green stepping down to become Greater Manchester deputy mayor.

Mr Western secured 69.65% of the votes, up 9.34% on the snap general election three years ago, and with a 10.5% swing from Conservatives to Labour.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News