Victims who died in fatal Perth hotel fire named by police

Two sisters and a “loving father” have been named as those who died in a hotel fire in Perth.

Police have confirmed sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47, both from Aberdeen, were killed in the fire at the city’s New County Hotel.

Keith Russell, 38, originally from Edinburgh, also died.

Keith Russell, 38, died in the New County Hotel fire (Police Scotland/PA)

Both families have asked for privacy and Mr Russell’s family said: “Keith was a loving father and loved by all his family. He will be greatly missed.”

Ms Van Rensburg’s dog, Joey, a three-year-old King Charles spaniel, also died.

Emergency services were called to the hotel just after 5am on Monday, with more than 60 firefighters involved in tackling the incident.

The investigation into the fire is still ongoing.

Donna’s dog Joey also died (Police Scotland/PA)

Chief Superintendent Phil Davison said: “Our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of those who died as well as the many people affected by this incident.

“A joint investigation with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is ongoing and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.