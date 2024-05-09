What the papers say – May 9

A Tory MP crossing the floor before the Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons on Wednesday features among a variety of stories on the front pages of the nation’s newspapers.

The Times, Independent and the Daily Express lead with Natalie Elphicke, MP for Dover and Deal, defecting from the Conservatives to Labour due to Rishi Sunak’s “tired and chaotic government”.

The i leads with a piece claiming that even interest rate cuts would not save Rishi Sunak from a loss in the general election.

The Daily Telegraph runs a story about Lord David Cameron, who called on the European Union to take a tougher stance against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Daily Mail reports on a warning from a Tory chairman, Richard Holden, who warns the UK is at risk of sectarian politics if Sir Keir Starmer is elected.

The Financial Times reports on an enormous shift in the stock market, with 1.5 trillion dollars (£1.2 trillion) set to leave the financial sector as lockdown trends fade.

The Metro features an incredible story of a British baby born deaf who has been cured of her ailment with a breakthrough gene treatment.

The Guardian says climate scientists are growing concerned as the global temperature looks set to rise.

The Daily Mirror reports on division in the royal family, with the Duke of Sussex “worlds apart” from his father, King Charles, despite only being around two miles from each other.

And the Daily Star says the younger generation is not using well-used slang from previous generations, with “git” and “nitwit” on the outer.