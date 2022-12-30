Ambulance handover delays remain high with one in five waiting over an hour

Ambulances outside the Royal London Hospital

One in five ambulance patients in England waited more than an hour to be handed to A&E teams last week as hospitals continue to struggle with bed shortages and a surge in winter viruses.

The figure is down from nearly one in four the previous week, partly due to industrial action by ambulance workers on December 21.

On the day of the strike, the proportion of patients waiting over an hour was 14%, or around one in seven, compared with an average across the week of 20%.

But this is still well above the 4% for the equivalent week last year and 3% in 2020.

Ambulance services reported receiving fewer calls than normal during the strike, with some advising the public to dial 999 only if there was a risk to life or if somebody was seriously ill or injured.

A total of 37% of handovers last week were delayed by at least 30 minutes, down from 41% the previous week but much higher than the 13% recorded at this point in 2021 and 11% in 2020.

NHS trusts have a target of 95% of all ambulance handovers to be completed within 30 minutes, with 100% within 60 minutes.

NHS England said hospital capacity “continues to be impacted by delayed discharges”, with 12,313 beds a day taken up by patients who were ready to leave.

“Staff pulled out all the stops to ensure as many patients as possible were able to spend Christmas with loved ones at home,” a spokesperson said, adding that the figure for delayed discharges was the lowest since August.

Hospitals are also facing pressure from a sharp rise in winter viruses, with an average of 3,746 flu patients in beds each day last week, up 79% from 2,088 the previous week.