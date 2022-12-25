Royal Christmas broadcasts from George V to his great-grandson Charles

Royalty – First Televised Queen’s Speech – Sandringham

The King’s great-grandfather, King George V, delivered the first royal Christmas broadcast live on the radio from Sandringham 90 years ago.

He had reigned since 1910, but it was not until 1932 that he gave his first festive speech.

George V was unsure about using the relatively untried medium of the wireless, but eventually agreed and read a message composed by author Rudyard Kipling.

Author and poet Rudyard Kipling wrote the first Christmas Broadcast for King George V (PA)

The original idea was suggested by Sir John Reith, the founding father of the BBC, to inaugurate the Empire Service, now the BBC World Service.

The fixed time of 3pm each year was chosen in 1932 because it was considered the best for reaching most of the countries in the British Empire by short wave.

The General Post Office was used to reach Australia, Canada, India, Kenya and South Africa.

George V’s eldest son, who became King Edward VIII in 1936, never delivered a Christmas speech as his reign lasted less than a year, ending in abdication.

King George VI, Edward’s younger brother and Charles’ grandfather, made his first broadcast in December 1937 in which he thanked the nation and Empire for their support during the first year of his reign.

The Queen pictured during her last Christmas broadcast in 2021 (Victoria Jones/PA)

It was the outbreak of war in 1939 which firmly established the tradition, when George VI sought to reassure people and boost morale.

Following her father’s death, the Queen made her first Christmas broadcast in 1952 and her first televised Christmas broadcast in 1957, live from Sandringham.

She delivered one every year except for 1969, when she decided the royals had been on TV enough that year following an unprecedented documentary the family made about their life.

Today the speech is available on the television, radio, the official royal channel on YouTube, and in HD.