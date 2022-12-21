Man due in court charged with murdering mother and three children

Lacey Bennett with her brother John Paul Bennett and their mother Terri Harris

A man is due in court charged with murdering a mother and three children found dead at a Derbyshire house.

Damien Bendall, 32, has previously admitted the manslaughter of 35-year-old Terri Harris, her 11-year-old daughter Lacey Bennett, her 13-year-old son John Paul Bennett and Lacey’s 11-year-old friend Connie Gent.

But he denies murdering the four, as well as a separate charge of raping Lacey, and is due to appear at Derby Crown Court on Wednesday.

Lacey Bennett’s friend Connie Gent (Family handout/PA)

Ms Harris and the children were found dead at a home in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, last September 19.