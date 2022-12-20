Man charged with murder of 68-year-old woman

We have charged Tony King, 59, of Cornfield Terrace, Eastbourne, with the murder of Eastbourne woman Sabrina Cooper.

We attended a property in Connaught Road at around 6.45pm on Sunday where sadly, 68-year-old Sabrina was found dead.

— Sussex Police (@sussex_police) December 20, 2022