What we know about the fatal explosion in Jersey’s capital

Specialist rescue teams at the scene of an explosion and fire at a block of flats in St Helier, Jersey

Here is what we know about the explosion in Jersey’s capital St Helier, which has resulted in the deaths of at least five people.

– St Helier

The south coast region is one of the 12 parishes of Jersey, is home to around 36,000 people and accounts for one third of the island’s total population.

Most of the Government of Jersey’s offices are located in St Helier.

Joggers run past boats near to the harbour at St Helier (Aaron Chown/PA)

– The explosion

The blast took place at around 4am on Saturday, in the three-storey Haut Du Mont residential block owned by Andium Homes.

Chief of Jersey Police Robin Smith said it “looks likely” that the blast was a gas explosion but that currently they “do not know”.

The aftermath of the explosion and fire in St Helier (Daniel Hunt)

– The response

Jersey’s emergency services have been assisted by specialist teams from the UK, including Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

Dozens of rescue workers tried to locate people as part of a search and recovery operation.

Specialist rescue teams at the scene of the explosion in St Helier (Aaron Chown/PA)

Cranes are being used to pick through the wreckage and sniffer dogs are scouring the rubble.

On Sunday, police said the rescue mission had become a “recovery operation”, with an estimated four further residents feared dead.

– The victims

The five people killed are yet to be named by police, but their families have been told.

– The reaction

Chief Minister Kristina Moore described the incident as a “huge shock” and an “unimaginable tragedy” for the Channel Island.

Chief Minister of Jersey Kristina Moore speaking at a press conference about the fatal explosion (Aaron Chown/PA)

Justice Secretary and Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab tweeted: “I’m deeply saddened by the incident in Jersey this morning and my thoughts are with everyone affected.

“I commend the work of the emergency services responding and we stand ready to support in any way we can.”

– The investigation

States of Jersey Police said they would continue to investigate all the circumstances around the cause of the fatal explosion.

The investigation is being co-ordinated by the force, and involves the fire service and gas engineers working at the scene, which remains cordoned off.

Chief of Jersey Police Robin Smith said the force would investigate the cause of the explosion (Aaron Chown/PA)

Police said these examinations are likely to continue over the next few weeks.

Chief of Jersey Police Robin Smith said on Sunday: “The police service is ferociously operationally independent, I am completely independent of anyone in terms of this investigation.

“We will seek experts who are also independent, as we would do with any investigation where there is particular specialisms, be reassured this will be an independent investigation.”

Asked whether criminal activity was suspected, he said: “We rule nothing in and we rule nothing out.”

– The impact on the community

Associate Rector of the Parish Church of St Helier, James Porter, said the incident had had a “profound” impact on the community, particularly because it came days after three fishermen went missing at sea off the west coast of Jersey.

A message of condolence left at the Parish Church of St Helier (Laura Parnaby/PA)

Speaking at the church the day after it held a candlelit vigil for those affected by the blast, Mr Porter said: “This has affected the community in a profound way.

“It’s a very small community in Jersey, and lots of people know lots of people, so there are lots of links.

“I think following on from the tragedy with the lost fishermen earlier in the week as well, it’s been hard for people to digest.”