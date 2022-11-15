Mentally ill man admits stabbing parents to death after fleeing psychiatric unit

William Warrington

A mentally ill man who was accused of harassing supermodel Kate Moss has admitted the horrific killings of his divorced parents after absconding from a psychiatric unit.

William Warrington, 42, stabbed father Clive, 67, and mother Valerie, 73, hours apart at their homes on March 2.

He had left the Wotton Lawn unit in Gloucester and caught a taxi to his mother’s home in Bourton-on-the-Water, Gloucestershire.

He broke in and attacked her with her knife, causing injuries to her eyes and cutting her throat, before leaving her body on the lawn and running her over with her car.

He then drove to his father’s home in Cheltenham and killed him with a knife.

Valerie and Clive Warrington (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

Warrington, of St George’s Street, Cheltenham had denied two counts of murder but admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility.

Bristol Crown Court heard that the heavy cannabis user held long-term grudges against his parents, accusing them of ruining his life.

He had been voluntarily detained under the Mental Health Act at Wotton Lawn after being arrested for attacking his housemate.

After he went into a secure courtyard at the unit, CCTV filmed him leaving through the reception front door on the evening of March 1.

He got into a taxi he had pre-booked that morning and went to Bourton-on-the-Water. Staff at Wotton Lawn reported him missing shortly before midnight.

“He broke into the house and he killed his mother,” said Anna Vigars KC, prosecuting.

“He has given different accounts and having killed Valerie Warrington he fell asleep in the house before leaving in the car and driving over her body on the lawn.”

Warrington then drove to his father’s home where neighbours were awoken by shouting and called police.

“They heard Clive Warrington shouting, pleading for help and asking, ‘Why are you doing this?’,” Mrs Vigars said.

“While they were making the call they heard the other man calling Clive Warrington a ‘c***’ and saying, ‘I am really going to enjoy this’.”

William Warrington (Gloucestershire Police/PA)

Police arrived at Clive Warrington’s home and found his body covered in blood and his son was arrested a short time later.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Warrington had suffered knife wounds to his head, face and eyes and his throat had been cut.

Mrs Warrington also had injuries to her eyes, her throat had been cut and she had been run over by a car.

Sentencing judge Mrs Justice Eady asked the prosecution if police were aware of threats Warrington had made against his family when they received the missing person report from Wotton Lawn.

Referring to the police log, Mrs Vigars replied: “From what it says on this document there is no indication that there was a particular danger to anybody posed by Mr Warrington.”

The court heard that Warrington has a previous conviction for criminal damage, and in 2018 he was arrested on suspicion of harassment.

No details of the offence were outlined in court but the following year he was handed a restraining order against Moss.

Ray Tully KC, defending, said psychiatrists agreed Warrington was a paranoid schizophrenia and had been suffering from “persecutory and delusional ideas” and “thought disorder” since 2016.

“In November 2021, Mr Warrington’s mother contacts the mental health services registering her concerns about his mental health condition,” he said.

“He is receiving information about what he should do and signs coming to him from the radio, TV and media.”

Mr Tully told the court the psychiatric reports said Warrington posed a “great risk to others” and should continue to be treated at Broadmoor.

“He has suggested he was instructed to carry out the extrajudicial killings of his parents and that was what motivated his actions,” he said.

“It is clearly a tragedy for all concerned that there had been a brutal and grotesque killing of both of his parents.

“His family will have to live with that for the rest of his lives. He will too as he gets better and he has sufficient insight to realise… what he did for which he bears some responsibility.”