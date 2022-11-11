Nation falls silent to mark Armistice Day

Flag bearers, veterans and members of the public observe a two-minute silence on Armistice Day (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The nation fell silent to remember the war dead on what could be the warmest Armistice Day on record.

Poignant services were held across the country on the anniversary of the end of the First World War and a two-minute silence was observed at 11am to remember those who have died in military conflicts.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attended the National Memorial Arboretum Armistice Day Service in Staffordshire and services were held in London, Edinburgh, Belfast and Portsmouth.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer marked the moment outside Euston Station, London (James Manning/PA)

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who said Russia had “shattered” peace by waging war in Ukraine, was in Paris to attend a remembrance service hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer joined veterans and railway staff outside Euston station, in central London, to mark the sombre moment.

Salvation Army Captain Michael Kinnear played the Last Post before a two-minute silence was observed.

Leading a prayer for those who gave their lives defending Britain’s shores, Euston station railway chaplain Stephen Rowe said: “May we never forget the bravery and sacrifice, in the face of fearsome odds, the young and old who gave all, and the victories they won for our liberty.”

A piper plays during an Armistice Day service at Poppyscotland’s Lady Haig Poppy Factory in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

In Edinburgh, the city’s depute lord provost, councillor Lezley Marion Cameron, joined veterans, serving personnel and the public to pay tribute at the city’s Garden of Remembrance.

The short open-air service led by Legion Scotland National Padre Rev Dr Karen Campbell was followed by the laying of wreaths before the One O’Clock Gun fired at 11am from Edinburgh Castle.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak tweeted: “Today and forever, we will remember them.”

Earlier, Mr Cleverly said: “Since 1918 we have marked Armistice Day and paid tribute to the brave men and women who have served to give us peace.

“Yet as we salute our troops this year, this peace has been shattered by a Russian aggressor.

Today and forever, we will remember them. pic.twitter.com/eifs3UEcAE — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) November 11, 2022

“As we honour the war dead of the past, we also remember Ukraine’s fight for freedom today.

“The UK stands steadfast with our friends and allies in defence of freedom and democracy in Ukraine and I am proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with an historic ally in Paris today.”

The Met Office said there were “exceptionally mild” conditions across the UK as it predicted that Friday could be the warmest Armistice Day on record.