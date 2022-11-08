Rappers fatally shot and stabbed in Ilford attack, coroner told

Saydi Abu Sheikh

Two rappers died of stab and gunshot wounds after they were attacked at an address in east London last month, a coroner has heard.

Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23, who rapped under the name Giddy, and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 32, who used the name Shifty, were fatally injured in Ilford on October 25.

Coroner Nadia Persaud opened inquests into their deaths at East London Coroner’s Court in Barking on Tuesday, adjourning them due to ongoing police investigations.

The Met Police has said the men, both from Ilford, died in an “unspeakable act of extreme violence” after reports of a shooting inside a house in Henley Road.

Mr Mohamed died from hypovolemic shock after he suffered stab and gunshot wounds to the torso, Ms Persaud heard on Tuesday.

Mr Sheikh died from stab wounds to the torso, coroner’s officer Brenda Dowsett told her.

Ms Dowsett said: “Mr Sheikh was at an address in Ilford when suspects entered the premises, discharged a firearm and stabbed Mr Sheikh, resulting in fatal injuries.”

The Met Police previously said they were called at just after midnight on October 25 to reports of a shooting inside a house in Henley Road.

Scotland Yard has said Mr Sheikh and Mr Mohamed died at the scene and a 30-year-old man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds in a “life-threatening condition”.

In a previous statement, Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood, leading the investigation, said: “This was an unspeakable act of extreme violence that has devastated two families and sent shockwaves throughout the community.

“My team is working around the clock to identify those responsible and I would like to express my thanks to the people who have already provided information – they can be sure that we will act on everything they have provided.

“We still want to hear from anyone who was inside or near the house in Henley Road when the attack took place.

“The suspects responsible for this horrific act are violent criminals and it is important that they are not protected by a wall of silence –help us take them off your streets by telling us who they are.

“It doesn’t matter if you speak to us directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers – but please do get in touch.”