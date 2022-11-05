Notification Settings

Detainees armed with weapons cause ‘disturbance’ at immigration centre

Several detainees left their rooms armed with weaponry during a power cut in the early hours of Saturday.

PRISONS Asylum 16

A group of detainees armed with weaponry at a west London immigration centre caused a “disturbance” during a power outage in the early hours of Saturday.

No one was injured during the incident at Harmondsworth detention centre near Heathrow Airport, but the power was still out just before 9am on Saturday, according to the Home Office.

The department said in a statement: “There has been a power outage at Harmondsworth immigration removal centre, and work is currently under way to resolve this issue.

“We are aware of a disturbance at the centre and the appropriate authorities have been notified and are on scene.

“The welfare and safety of staff and individuals detained at Harmondsworth is our key priority.”

Territorial Support Police from the Met and HM Prison Service are at the scene, where the power still has not been restored.

It is understood that a group of detainees left their rooms and went out into the courtyard area armed with various weaponry.

None of the detainees left the premises during the incident, and they have since been returned to their rooms.

