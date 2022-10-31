Jerry Lee Lewis funeral details announced by family

Jerry Lee Lewis

The funeral for rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis will take place on Saturday, his family has announced.

The ceremony will take place in the US musician’s birthplace of Ferriday, Louisiana, and be officiated by his cousin, Reverend Jimmy Swaggart.

Lewis, who was as well known for his controversial private life as his music, died on Friday aged 87.

Known for hits including Great Balls Of Fire and Whole Lot Of Shakin’ Going On, he was one of the last survivors of a generation of groundbreaking performers which included Elvis Presley and Little Richard.

Jerry Lee Lewis at a press reception at the Mayfair Hotel, London (PA)

In a statement on Monday, the Lewis family said there will be two memorial services available for the public to attend.

One will take place on Thursday November 3 at the Hernando Funeral Home in Mississippi, with a second one on Saturday in Ferriday.

The funeral will be live streamed for those unable to attend, with details still to be announced.

A private burial will take place after the service, as well as a celebration of the musician’s life at the Arcade Theatre in Ferriday.

Lewis, nicknamed “The Killer”, died at his home in Desoto County, Mississippi, south of Memphis, with his wife Judith by his side, his publicist announced on Friday.

After his death, global stars including Sir Elton John, Ronnie Wood and Sir Ringo Starr paid tribute to his “trailblazing inspiration” in the world of music.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame said his hit songs “served as a foundation of the sound and spirit of youth culture”, and praised his “rock and roll swagger”.

Lewis was part of the Hall of Fame’s inaugural class in 1986 and inducted alongside other groundbreaking performers including Chuck Berry, James Brown, Buddy Holly, Little Richard and Presley.

On Thursday, his death was falsely reported before a representative for Lewis confirmed he was still alive.