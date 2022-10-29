Notification Settings

What the papers say – October 29

UK NewsPublished:

Rishi Sunak’s confrontation with an angry hospital patient and misbehaviour in the Navy are splashed across the national mastheads.

A collection of British newspapers

The papers on Saturday focus on health and environmental concerns, as well as Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover and Tyson Fury’s inspiration.

The Daily Mirror and Daily Star cover an angry patient confronting the Prime Minister and accused him of not paying nurses enough.

The Times says Downing Street has admitted it advised the King not to attend the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt, arguing it is not the “right occasion” for him to make the trip.

Cop26 president Alok Sharma has seemingly backed calls for the Government to go further on a windfall tax on oil and gas giants, reports The Guardian.

Rishi Sunak has been urged to sack Home Secretary Suella Braverman and purge the Tories of Boris Johnson’s supporter, according to i weekend.

The Daily Express has been told a deal aimed at ending the Channel migrant crisis is close to being signed with France.

The Daily Mail reports the head of the Royal Navy has ordered an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour in the submarine service.

Mr Musk has completed his high-profile 44 billion dollar (£38 billion) takeover of Twitter in the same week technology valuations lost hundreds of billions, says FT Weekend.

The Daily Telegraph continues its reporting of fears of universities’ bias against pupils from fee-paying schools.

And heavyweight boxer Mr Fury tells The Sun the near-death of his baby daughter sparked his 11th-round victory over Deontay Wilder last year.

