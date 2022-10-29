Teenager arrested on suspicion of stabbing student to death in Manchester

#ARREST | We're questioning a teenager on suspicion of #Manchester student Luke O'Connor's murder last week.

We detained the suspect in the #Fallowfield area of the city last night.

We're not currently looking for anyone else & patrols remain in the area

