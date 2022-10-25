Rishi Sunak vows to fix ‘mistakes’ of Liz Truss and warns of ‘economic crisis’

Rishi Sunak with the King

New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned the nation is facing a “profound economic crisis” as he pledged to fix the “mistakes” of Liz Truss’s leadership.

The freshly-appointed Conservative leader warned there are “difficult decisions to come” as he made his first speech from Downing Street after meeting the King.

Mr Sunak, 42, is the UK’s first Hindu PM, the first of Asian heritage and the youngest for more than 200 years.