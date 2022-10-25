Notification Settings

Rishi Sunak vows to fix ‘mistakes’ of Liz Truss and warns of ‘economic crisis’

UK NewsPublished:

He became Prime Minister on Tuesday after his predecessor’s chaotic 49 days in office.

Rishi Sunak with the King
New Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned the nation is facing a “profound economic crisis” as he pledged to fix the “mistakes” of Liz Truss’s leadership.

The freshly-appointed Conservative leader warned there are “difficult decisions to come” as he made his first speech from Downing Street after meeting the King.

Mr Sunak, 42, is the UK’s first Hindu PM, the first of Asian heritage and the youngest for more than 200 years.

He was appointed Prime Minister by the King after Charles accepted the resignation of Ms Truss after just 49 days in office, making her the shortest-serving leader in history.

