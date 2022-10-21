Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man denies murdering Tyson Fury’s cousin

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Liam O’Pray, 21, pleaded not guilty to the murder of 31-year-old Rico Burton in Altrincham in August last year.

A police tent at the scene on Railway Street in Altrincham, Trafford, where 31-year-old Rico Burton was killed
A police tent at the scene on Railway Street in Altrincham, Trafford, where 31-year-old Rico Burton was killed

A man has denied murdering the cousin of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

Liam O’Pray, 21, appeared at Manchester Crown Court on Friday where he pleaded not guilty to the murder of 31-year-old Rico Burton.

Mr Burton was stabbed outside a bar in Altrincham in the early hours of Sunday August 21.

A lone floral tribute at the scene in Railway Street in the Goose Green area of Altrincham
A floral tribute left at the scene in Railway Street in the Goose Green area of Altrincham (Eddie Garvey/PA)

O’Pray also denied the wounding with intent of a 17-year-old boy who who was critically injured during the incident.

He pleaded guilty to possession of a knife and possession of cocaine.

The defendant, wearing a grey jumper, was remanded into custody following the short hearing.

Judge Nicholas Dean QC, the Recorder of Manchester, said a hearing would be held on January 13 ahead of the trial on February 6, which is expected to last up to 10 days.

Following Mr Burton’s death, his boxing champion cousin paid tribute to him on social media.

In his Instagram post, Fury said: “Life is very precious and it can be taken away very quick enjoy every moment … RIP Rico Burton may the lord God grant you a good place in heaven. See you soon.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News