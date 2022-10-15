Queen Consort is all smiles as she attends Ascot

The Queen Consort

The Queen Consort indulged her love of horseracing as she attended Ascot, but her husband’s runner King’s Lynn failed to secure victory at the famous ground.

Camilla smiled as she arrived for the QIPCO British Champions Day on Saturday, wearing a navy blue and white dress and coat by Bruce Oldfield, with a Philip Treacy hat.

The King’s horse – named King’s Lynn – finished 10th in the QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes in the early afternoon.

Camilla enjoyed a day at the races on Saturday (John Walton/PA)

Ahead of the race, Camilla was seen speaking to trainer Andrew Balding and jockey David Probert.

Camilla has long had a passion for horses, being a keen rider. She is president of the Ebony Horse Club – a riding charity.