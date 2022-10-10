Opposition seeks to pile pressure on PM as Parliament returns

Parliament

Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng are facing calls to reverse course yet further on their mini-budget, as MPs return to Parliament after a torrid conference season for the Government.

Parliament returns on Tuesday, after a remarkable recess punctuated by Tory infighting and market turmoil in the wake of the Chancellor’s financial plan.

As MPs flock back to Westminster, Labour is calling on Mr Kwarteng to come before the Commons, urging the Government to turn its back on the mini-budget.

Ms Truss has already been forced to abandon plans to scrap the 45p top rate of tax, while on Monday in another U-turn, Mr Kwarteng agreed to set out his medium-term fiscal plan alongside Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predictions on October 31, as opposed to the promised date of November 23.

Labour has said it will use Parliament in a bid to pile pressure on the embattled Chancellor, while also calling on Tory MPs to make concerns about the Government’s financial plans public.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said: “This is a Tory crisis that has been made in Downing Street, and that is being paid for by working people.

“Families worried sick about bills haven’t even had so much as an apology from the Prime Minister or Chancellor, the architects of chaos unleashed on the British economy and family finances.

“Labour have forced this Tory government to U-turn throughout the cost-of-living crisis and we will do all we can in our power to do so again to get them to reverse this disastrous, kamikaze budget.”

Mr Kwarteng’s multibillion-pound package of tax cuts, to be paid for by borrowing, caused the pound to plummet and forced the Bank of England to step in to reassure the markets.

Concerns are also growing about the impact a sharp rise in interest rates could have on householders.

“We need stability for our economy now and a real plan for growth that only a Labour government will bring. It will be up to Labour to clean up the mess of the Conservatives once again,” Ms Reeves said.

It is set to be another crunch week in Westminster, as Ms Truss attempts to dispel doubts about the direction of her premiership and win over any would-be rebels.

Prime Minister Liz Truss has had a difficult few weeks since Parliament last sat (Alistair Grant/PA)

She is facing mounting opposition within her own party over any money-saving plan that would see the Government decide not to increase benefits with inflation, a move that would amount to real-terms cuts to incomes for the most vulnerable.