Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Extinction Rebellion activists ‘superglue’ themselves in Commons chamber

EnvironmentPublished: Last Updated:

The campaign group said it wants a ‘Citizens’ Assembly’.

Extinction Rebellion protest
Extinction Rebellion protest

Climate activists have superglued themselves around the Speaker’s chair in the House of Commons chamber.

Extinction Rebellion said its supporters have launched a protest in Parliament in support of a “Citizens’ Assembly” to help deliver change.

The campaign group posted a photo on Twitter showing three members hand in hand in front of the seat, with two other members holding up signs.

One read “Let the people decide” and the other said “Citizens’ Assembly now”.

The group wrote: “Extinction Rebellion supporters have superglued around the Speaker’s chair inside the Commons chamber.

“Right now inside Parliament a speech is being read out demanding a Citizens’ Assembly now: ‘We are in crisis. We can not afford to carry on like this’.”

Two protesters could also be seen with locks around their necks and connected to the front gates of the Houses of Parliament.

The Commons and Lords are currently in recess until Monday.

Environment
News
Politics
UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

World News