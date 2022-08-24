Notification Settings

What the papers say – August 24

The alleged murder of a nine-year-old girl is splashed across the front pages.

The nation’s papers are led by the fatal shooting of a nine-year-old girl in her own home.

The Sun, The Independent and the i all splash a photograph of the girl, named as Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who the Daily Mail describes as “a picture of innocence”.

Metro leads on a plea from police for the “underworld” to turn in the gunman, while the Daily Express calls it an “appalling act of evil”.

And the Daily Mirror describes the girl’s death as “unbearable”.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph says the EU is feared to be losing the will to back Ukraine against Russia.

The Financial Times reports the cost of shielding families from spiralling fuel-bills has been estimated at £100 million.

The Guardian reports that companies selling grain are profiting from the “hunger crisis”.

The Times says members of the Red Arrows have been accused of bullying, misogyny, assault, sexual harassment and drunkenness.

And the Daily Star says regular sex can boost health as much as quitting alcohol and tobacco.

