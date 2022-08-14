Notification Settings

More than £20,000 raised for family of man killed in Skye shooting

UK NewsPublished:

John MacKinnon, 47, died after a firearm was discharged on the Isle of Skye.

Isle of Skye incident

More than £20,000 has been raised for the family of a man who was killed in the shootings on the Isle of Skye earlier this week.

John MacKinnon, 47, died after a firearm was discharged on the Isle of Skye on Wednesday morning.

Gunshots were also heard on the mainland at Dornie, Wester Ross during a series of incidents.

A crowdfunding page has been set up by the Sleat Comunity Trust to support Mr MacKinnon’s family, with a target of £5,000.

On Saturday morning it had more than quadrupled this target.

Skye’s MP Ian Blackford had encouraged people to donate on social media.

Mr MacKinnon’s family released a statement via police following his death.

It said: “John was a loving husband, father of six, brother, uncle and grandfather to his family, and was a much-loved member of the community.

“John loved the outdoors, was a keen motorcyclist and, as a loved father, shared his activities with his family.”

On Friday, Finlay MacDonald appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court charged with the murder of Mr MacKinnon and attempted murder in relation to three other people.

The 39-year-old did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody.

