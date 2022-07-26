Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

What time are the last trains during Wednesday’s rail strike?

UK NewsPublished:

The latest rail strike will see services start later and finish earlier than normal.

Empty platforms and tracks at London Victoria
Empty platforms and tracks at London Victoria

The rail strike this week will see services start later and finish earlier than normal.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union workers employed by Network Rail and 14 rail operators will take part in a one-day stoppage on July 27 while TSSA members at Avanti West Coast will also be on strike.

Here are the times of some of the last trains expected to run on Wednesday afternoon under the reduced services, according to Network Rail:

A passenger at London Waterloo station
A very limited timetable will run on Wednesday (James Manning/PA)

From London to:

Birmingham – 4.03pm

Brighton – 5.50pm

Bristol – 5.13pm

Edinburgh – 2pm

Leeds – 3.05pm

Liverpool – 2.56pm

Manchester – 3.40pm

Newcastle – 2.48pm

Norwich – 4.30pm

Nottingham – 4.31pm

Sheffield – 3.40pm

Southampton – 5pm

To London from:

Birmingham – 4.14pm

Brighton – 5.40pm

Bristol – 5pm

Edinburgh – 1.05pm

Leeds – 3.45pm

Liverpool – 3.56pm

Manchester – 3.27pm

Newcastle – 2.40pm

Norwich – 4pm

Nottingham – 4.16pm

Sheffield – 4pm

Southampton – 4.59pm

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News