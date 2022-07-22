Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Sir Keir Starmer announces mini-frontbench reshuffle

UK NewsPublished:

The reshuffle sees a change to some members of Sir Keir’s top team.

Keir Starmer visit to Gateshead
Keir Starmer visit to Gateshead

Sir Keir Starmer announced a mini-reshuffle of the Labour frontbench on Friday, with a several changes in roles.

Chris Elmore becomes the parliamentary lead for the Labour Party chair while retaining his responsibilities as a whip.

Mr Elmore was previously the shadow minister for media, data and digital infrastructure.

Rachel Hopkins will move from her role as shadow minister for the Cabinet Office to become shadow minister for veterans.

Stephanie Peacock will move from shadow veterans minister to replace Mr Elmore, while Kerry McCarthy will be the new climate change shadow minister.

Sir Keir said: “The more time we give the Tories, the more damage they will do. We have a plan to reboot our economy, revitalise our public services and re-energise our communities. Only Labour can provide the fresh start the country needs.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News