Workers see wages lag behind inflation at 20-year low

Headline indicators for the UK labour market for March to May 2022 show that

▪️ employment was 75.9%▪️ unemployment was 3.8%▪️ economic inactivity was 21.1%

— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) July 19, 2022