Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Black Country Ales re-opens 18th Century village pub

By John CorserUK NewsPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Black Country Ales is opening its latest pub in Worcestershire.

BCA is reopening the pub tomorrow (July 19). Picture: Facebook/BlackCountryAles
BCA is reopening the pub tomorrow (July 19). Picture: Facebook/BlackCountryAles

The Market Tavern in Market Square, Tenbury Wells, will open on Tuesday, July 19, at 12 noon in Tenbury Wells.

The building, which is Grade II listed and dates from the 18th Century, has been restored ahead of reopening.

It will have ten hand pulls offering a wide variety of real ales and ciders.

The pub had been in the same owner's hands for 22 years before it was put on the market with an asking price of £250,000.

The Kingswinford-based BCA has grown to operate a chain of more than 40 pubs across the Black Country, Birmingham, Staffordshire, Shropshire and the wider Midlands.

UK News
John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News