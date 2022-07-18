Black Country Ales re-opens 18th Century village pub

BCA is reopening the pub tomorrow (July 19). Picture: Facebook/BlackCountryAles

The Market Tavern in Market Square, Tenbury Wells, will open on Tuesday, July 19, at 12 noon in Tenbury Wells.

The building, which is Grade II listed and dates from the 18th Century, has been restored ahead of reopening.

It will have ten hand pulls offering a wide variety of real ales and ciders.

The pub had been in the same owner's hands for 22 years before it was put on the market with an asking price of £250,000.