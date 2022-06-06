Edinburgh’s floral clock set to mark Queen’s jubilee

Floral Clock in West Princes Street Gardens

A historic floral clock in Edinburgh will this year mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Work has finished on the world’s oldest floral clock in the capital’s West Princes Street Gardens.

Five gardeners from the City of Edinburgh Council’s park team took four weeks to plant more than 35,000 flowers used in the clock to have it ready for this weekend’s celebrations.

The clock, which has been in Edinburgh since 1903, will be in bloom until October. Since 1946, it has been designed in honour of various organisations and causes. In 2020, the design was changed to thank Edinburgh’s key workers.

Lord Provost of Edinburgh Robert Aldridge said: “I am delighted to once again see the city’s beautiful floral clock completed, and in perfect time for the Jubilee weekend.

“Each year the iconic clock marks special occasions and events in the heart of the Capital and this year it is a unique tribute coinciding with celebrations taking place around the country as the nation marks the Queen’s 70-year reign.