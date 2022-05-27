Airline launches ticket sales for Gatwick-New York return flights from £255

A Norse Atlantic Airways plane

A Norwegian airline has started selling tickets for budget transatlantic flights from Gatwick.

Norse Atlantic Airways is offering return trips to New York JFK from £255.

Daily flights on the route begin on August 12 using Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

The launch of Norse flights from Gatwick will be a major boost for the West Sussex airport (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Other US destinations to be served by the carrier will be announced shortly.

The airline is hoping to succeed where Norwegian Air Shuttle failed.

Norwegian operated transatlantic flights with low fares but axed its long-haul operations in January 2021 due to heavy losses.

It was founded by Bjorn Kjos, who resigned as chief executive in July 2019 and holds a minority stake in Norse.

Bjorn Tore Larsen, boss of Norse, said: “We are very pleased to now be able to welcome customers looking to book great value flights between London Gatwick and New York JFK.

“Customers now have an affordable option allowing them to book a last-minute trip or a holiday of a lifetime with an airline that offers choice and flexibility.”

The launch of Norse flights from Gatwick will be a major boost for the West Sussex airport, which has been badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

It closed one of its two terminals between June 2020 and March due to the collapse in passenger numbers.

Gatwick chief executive Stewart Wingate said: “We are delighted to welcome Norse Atlantic Airways to Gatwick.

“It’s always great to see a new tail on the airfield but the arrival of a new airline following the turbulent past two years for the industry, and one that will be offering fantastic long-haul routes across the Atlantic, is particularly exciting news.