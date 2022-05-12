Truss in new warning to Brussels over Northern Ireland Protocol

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has warned the EU that if it does not show the “requisite flexibility” over the Northern Ireland Protocol the UK will have “no choice but to act” alone.

Following a call with European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic, a Foreign Office spokesman said Ms Truss made clear the UK’s “overriding priority” was to protect peace and stability in Northern Ireland.

She told Mr Sefcovic the protocol had become “the greatest obstacle” to forming a new Northern Ireland executive.

Following last week’s elections to the Northern Ireland Assembly, the DUP is refusing to enter into a new powersharing administration with Sinn Fein unless there are significant changes to the protocol which governs post-Brexit trading arrangements.

However, according to the Foreign Office readout of the call, Mr Sefcovic again insisted that there was “no room to expand the EU negotiating mandate or introduce new proposals to reduce the overall level of trade friction”.