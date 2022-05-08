Notification Settings

Minder star Dennis Waterman dies aged 74

UK NewsPublished:

He starred in Minder, The Sweeney and New Tricks.

George Cole funeral

Actor Dennis Waterman – who starred in TV shows Minder, The Sweeney and New Tricks – has died at the age of 74, it has been announced.

Waterman starred as bodyguard Terry McCann in Minder and he first found fame as tough nut cop George Carter in The Sweeney.

Television – Minder – George Cole – TV Times Awards – London
Minder stars Dennis Waterman and George Cole (PA)

A statement from his family said: “We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Dennis, passed away very peacefully in hospital in Spain, on Sunday afternoon, with Pam by his side.

“The family kindly ask that our privacy is respected at this very difficult time.”

Minder brought the criminal underworld of west London to millions of homes up and down the country.

Waterman played Gerry Standing in the BBC’s New Tricks, and throughout his career other TV roles included ITV’s Where The Heart Is, The Canterbury Tales and Moses Jones, both for the BBC.

He became well-known for singing the theme songs to many of his shows, and was caricatured by David Walliams in Little Britain as a result.

His last film role was in Never Too Late in 2020, which was filmed in Australia.

