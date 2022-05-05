Zookeepers welcome arrival of two endangered penguin chicks as eggs hatch

CHICK IT OUT ??

We are delighted to share that two tiny Northern rockhopper penguin chicks have hatched ?

The first 30 days are critical for their development, so we will be keeping a close eye on them at this sensitive time ?

Find out more ? https://t.co/aRx7enambg pic.twitter.com/gT9gx6FhVz

— Edinburgh Zoo (@EdinburghZoo) May 5, 2022