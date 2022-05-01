Notification Settings

Man dies after being hit by police vehicle

UK NewsPublished:

The collision happened in Peacehaven, East Sussex, at just after 11.10pm on Saturday.

Police van

A 27-year-old man has died after being hit by a marked police vehicle.

The collision happened near the junction of Dorothy Avenue in Peacehaven, East Sussex, at just after 11.10pm on Saturday.

He died at the scene despite the efforts of paramedics and responders.

Sussex Police said the matter has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which will carry out an independent investigation as it involved a police vehicle.

Chief Superintendent Jo Banks said: “This is a tragic incident and we are fully supporting the IOPC investigation.”

A section of the A259 South Coast Road was closed in both directions for an investigation, and has since reopened.

The junction of Bramber Avenue is still closed.

Police are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to contact them.

