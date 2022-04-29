Neil Parish allegations

Conservative Neil Parish has vowed to continue his “duties” as an MP after he was identified as the parliamentarian accused of watching pornography in the Commons chamber.

The Tiverton and Honiton MP said he would be “cooperating fully” with investigators after he had the Tory whip suspended on Friday.

The confirmation that Mr Parish was the man at the centre of the allegations ends days of speculation since the claims surfaced during a meeting of Tory MPs on Tuesday.

Mr Parish, the 65-year-old farmer who chairs the Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee, said he had referred himself to the Commons standards commissioner over the allegations.

Conservative Chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris suspended Mr Parish, who has represented the Devon constituency since 2010, after they talked on Friday afternoon.

“Mr Parish has been suspended from the Conservative whip pending the outcome of that investigation,” a spokesman for Mr Heaton-Harris said.

First the Tories looked to refer the matter to the Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS), which looks into claims of bullying and sexual harassment.

It is understood that process has now started after at least one witness made a referral.

But a second investigation could be launched after Mr Parish’s commitment to refer himself to Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Kathryn Stone.

Writing on his website, Mr Parish said: “Following recent allegations regarding an MP’s use of their mobile phone in Parliament, I have referred myself to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards in the House of Commons.