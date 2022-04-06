Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Britain to send surplus ambulances to Ukraine

UK NewsPublished:

NHS trusts are expected to donate around 20 vehicles to replace those lost in the fighting.

An ambulance
An ambulance

Britain is to send surplus NHS ambulances to Ukraine to replace vehicles destroyed in Russian attacks, the Government has said.

The Foreign Office said NHS trusts are expected to donate around 20 ambulances, with the first vehicles due to arrive in the country this week.

They include four ambulances being provided by the South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said: “The UK has been among the biggest aid donors, providing food, medicines and generators to help those affected.

“These world class NHS ambulances will now help bring lifesaving care directly to those injured in the conflict.”

Under the NHS’s national ambulance service fleet strategy, vehicles are taken out of service and replaced after five years.

Decommissioned ambulances are normally kept back for resilience, given to approved charities or sent to auction.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News