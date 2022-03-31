What the papers say – March 31

A collection of British newspapers.

The nation’s papers are dominated by a maternity scandal that has rocked the NHS after a report found 201 babies and nine mothers died needlessly.

The Daily Express, the Daily Mail, The Independent and i all carry what the latter calls the “biggest maternity scandal in the history of the NHS” after a damning report into baby deaths.

Thursday's front page: Biggest maternity scandal in history of the NHS

“At least 201 babies and nine mothers… may have survived had they had proper care at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust,” the Daily Mirror reports.

Meanwhile, The Guardian says a further 600 cases are currently being investigated by police.

Guardian front page, Thursday 31 March 2022 – NHS maternity scandal: police investigate 600 further cases

The Times, which also reports on the scandal, has the headline: “Childbirth is not safe for women in England”.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph carries public comments made by the head of GCHQ, Sir Jeremy Fleming. He says Vladimir Putin’s advisers “are afraid to tell him the truth” about Russia’s rapidly faltering campaign in Ukraine.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Putin's aides are lying to him, says GCHQ chief'

Metro carries the story about Tory MP Jamie Wallis who has come out as trans and revealed he was a victim of rape and blackmail.

“Germany and Austria plan for gas rationing over payment stand-off with Russia,” the Financial Times reports.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 31 March

While The Sun‘s front focuses on the reported break-in and burglary of the West London mansion of David and Victoria Beckham.

On tomorrow's front page: David and Victoria Beckham's horror as masked burglar breaks into their mansion while they were at home