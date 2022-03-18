Notification Settings

P&O Ferries boss says job cuts will halve crewing costs

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The operator sacked 800 seafarers on Thursday.

Former P&O staff and RMT members block the road leading to the Port of Dover
Former P&O staff and RMT members block the road leading to the Port of Dover

P&O Ferries will halve crewing costs by replacing 800 seafarers with agency workers, according to the boss of the ferry operator.

Chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite informed affected staff the move will “secure the future of our business and set it up for growth”.

In a letter obtained by Mirror Online, Mr Hebblethwaite explained: “The changes we’re making to our crewing model today (will) reduce our crewing costs by 50%.”

Former P&O staff collect belongings at the Port of Dover
Former P&O staff collect belongings at the Port of Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)

He wrote that the firm was “severing the contracts of all 800 Jersey-contracted seafaring colleagues with immediate effect”.

He added: “We have entered into a new partnership with International Ferry Management (IFM) who are an international crewing company, and they will be responsible for providing new crews for all those ships affected by this change.

“Our new teams of seafaring colleagues have already joined our ships.

“Our new crew are now going through a process of intense familiarisation and training programme on our ships, run by IFM.

“Only when that process has happened, will we gradually return to a normal service safely and securely – upholding our P&O standards and brand.”

