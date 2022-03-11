UK sanctions 386 Russian parliamentarians over support for separatists

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

Britain has sanctioned more than 300 Russian parliamentarians as ministers sought to “tighten the screw” on Moscow over the invasion of Ukraine.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said 386 members of the Duma – the lower house of the Russian parliament – are being banned from travelling to the UK and any assets they have in the country will be frozen.

The Government originally announced its intention to sanction the parliamentarians last month over their support for the the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

The move follows the announcement on Thursday that seven more oligarchs linked to Vladimir Putin – including Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich – were being subjected to similar measures.

In a statement, Ms Truss said: “We’re targeting those complicit in Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and those who support this barbaric war. We will not let up the pressure and will continue to tighten the screw on the Russian economy through sanctions.