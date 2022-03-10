Roman Abramovich sanctioned by UK over ties with Vladimir Putin

Roman Abramovich

Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the UK for his links to Vladimir Putin as the Government pressures Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Described as a pro-Kremlin oligarch, Mr Abramovich was hit with an asset freeze and a travel ban in an updated sanctions list published on Thursday after ministers came under sustained pressure to target him.

I have announced a full asset freeze and travel ban on seven more of Russia's wealthiest and most influential oligarchs, including Roman Abramovich and Oleg Deripaska. We will not stop in this mission to ramp up pressure on the Putin regime. ?https://t.co/MfWvFtnNuo pic.twitter.com/xASSX8WG22 — Liz Truss (@trussliz) March 10, 2022

The Government document says he has had a “close relationship for decades” with the Russian president, something Mr Abramovich has in the past denied.

“This association has included obtaining a financial benefit or other material benefit from Putin and the government of Russia,” it says.

Oleg Deripaska, an industrialist worth £2 billion who has had close links with the British political establishment, is also hit along with five others in the updated sanctions list.

SANCTIONED: 7 Russian oligarchs targeted in £15bn sanction hit – including Abramovich and Deripaska The List ⬇️https://t.co/j1ehzJCjTq pic.twitter.com/gsLV3KtVxR — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) March 10, 2022

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “There can be no safe havens for those who have supported Putin’s vicious assault on Ukraine.

“Today’s sanctions are the latest step in the UK’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people.