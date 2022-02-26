YouTube takes action against RT after Twitter access restricted in Russia

Technology Stock – Social Media

YouTube has announced it is taking action against Russian state-owned broadcaster RT after access to Twitter was restricted in the country amid the invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement on Saturday, a YouTube spokesperson said it was taking action against a number of accounts, including Russian channels affiliated with recent sanctions.

The platform said it has limited the ability for RT and other Russian channels to make money from advertisements, following a similar move by Facebook.

It also said access to these channels will be restricted in Ukraine after a “government request” and their videos will come up less often in recommendations.

Citing “extraordinary circumstances”, the YouTube spokesperson said: “We’re pausing a number of channels’ ability to monetise on YouTube, including several Russian channels affiliated with recent sanctions.

We’re aware that Twitter is being restricted for some people in Russia and are working to keep our service safe and accessible. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 26, 2022

“We will be significantly limiting recommendations to these channels. And in response to a government request, we’ve restricted access to RT and a number of other channels in Ukraine.”

The platform said it will “continue to monitor new developments and may take further actions”.

It comes after Ukraine’s Digital Minister Mykhailo Fedorov tweeted earlier on Saturday: “I’ve contacted @YouTube to block the propagandist Russian channels — such as Russia 24, TASS, RIA Novosti.

We intend to help Russians and the world to know the truth. I’ve contacted @YouTube to block the propagandist Russian channels — such as Russia 24, TASS, RIA Novosti. If they are afraid of speaking the truth, so we should stop this flow of poisonous lies. — Mykhailo Fedorov (@FedorovMykhailo) February 26, 2022

“If they are afraid of speaking the truth, so we should stop this flow of poisonous lies.”

Earlier on Saturday, Twitter said it was “aware” that access to the platform had been restricted for some people in Russia, adding it is “working to keep our service safe and accessible”.

NetBlocks, a London-based company that monitors web outages and internet access throughout the world, reported access to Twitter and its backend servers is being “restricted on leading networks” in Russia.

It added: “Circumvention is currently possible using VPN services, which can help users work around the online censorship.”

⚠️ Confirmed: Live metrics show that Twitter has been restricted on multiple providers in #Russia as of 9:00 a.m. UTC; the incident comes as the government clashes with social media platforms over policy in relation to the #Ukraine conflict ? ? Report: https://t.co/ihPX8fb86s pic.twitter.com/nGrcHzjIXd — NetBlocks (@netblocks) February 26, 2022

On Friday, Russia also limited access to Facebook after the social media provider refused to stop fact-checking and labelling content from state-owned organisations, former deputy prime minister Sir Nick Clegg said.

Russian authorities announced the “partial restriction” after the social media network limited the accounts of several Kremlin-backed outlets over the invasion of Ukraine.

Ordinary Russians are using @Meta's apps to express themselves and organize for action. We want them to continue to make their voices heard, share what’s happening, and organize through Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger. pic.twitter.com/FjTovgslCe — Nick Clegg (@nickclegg) February 25, 2022

Russian state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said it had demanded that Facebook lifts the restrictions it placed on Thursday on state news agency RIA Novosti, state TV channel Zvezda, and pro-Kremlin news sites Lenta.Ru and Gazeta.Ru.

Sir Nick, vice president of global affairs at Facebook’s parent company Meta, said that “ordinary Russians are using our apps to express themselves and organise for action” and the company wants “them to continue to make their voices heard”.

Sir Nick Clegg said Facebook had refused to stop fact-checking content from state-owned organisations in Russia (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

He tweeted: “Yesterday Russian authorities ordered us to stop the independent fact-checking and labelling of content on Facebook by four Russian state-owned media organisations.

“We refused. As a result, they have announced they will be restricting the use of our services.

“Ordinary Russians are using our apps to express themselves and organise for action.

“We want them to continue to make their voices heard, share what’s happening, and organise through Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.”