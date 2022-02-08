‘Government seeking to shut down future ombudsman reports on collusion’

Niall Murphy

A police watchdog investigation into a series of loyalist murders should act as a catalyst to resist Government plans to axe similar probes into Troubles crimes, a lawyer has said.

Solicitor Niall Murphy, who represents families affected by the Police Ombudsman report into 11 UDA murders in south Belfast, said the Government is trying to shut down future scrutiny of allegations of security force collusion.

The report by ombudsman Marie Anderson found the RUC had been engaged in “collusive behaviours” with loyalist killers in relation to the series of murders in the 1990s.

Last year, the Government published a command paper outlining its intention to prohibit future prosecutions of military veterans and ex-paramilitaries for Troubles incidents pre-dating April 1998.

The plan would also see the end of all legacy inquests and civil actions and prevent the Police Ombudsman from examining Troubles-related incidents.

Contending that the criminal justice route is not delivering for victims, the Government claims a move to a new truth recovery model will help bereaved families gain information about the deaths of their loved ones.

Relatives of those killed by loyalist paramilitaries in south Belfast during the Troubles hold images of their loved ones and copies of the Police Ombudsman’s report (Liam McBurney/PA)

Despite pledging to do so by last autumn, it has not yet published draft legislation that would give effect to the plan.

The proposals are opposed by all the main parties at Stormont, the Irish Government and many victims’ groups.

Mr Murphy heavily criticised the legacy proposals as he joined bereaved families at a news conference in south Belfast on Tuesday.

“There can be no doubt that the intention of those proposals is to ensure that reports like today are never published again,” he said.

“The British Government are attempting an immunity so wide-ranging that it would have made (General) Pinochet blush in Chile.

“This report must be considered a catalyst and a clarion call to ensure that these proposals never become law.”

The solicitor added: “The purpose of the legacy proposals couldn’t be more clear on a day like this.

“They don’t want any more 348-page reports which condemn their police officers for colluding in multiple murders.

“So that’s why they want to close this (ombudsman’s) office and that’s why that proposal can never be allowed to happen, can never be allowed to become law.