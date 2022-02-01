Graham Nash joins artists removing their music from Spotify

Graham Nash

Graham Nash has become the latest musician to request his music be removed from Spotify in protest at it hosting a podcast which spreads misinformation about Covid.

The Grammy-winner, 79, said he was following in the footsteps of his former bandmate Neil Young, who has removed his catalogue from the streaming service, citing Joe Rogan sharing “false information about vaccines” on his popular show.

Joni Mitchell and Bruce Springsteen guitarist Nils Lofgren have also announced they intend to remove their music from the site.

Neil Young (Isabel Infantes/PA)

In a statement on Instagram, Nash said: “Having heard the Covid disinformation spread by Joe Rogan on Spotify, I completely agree with and support my friend, Neil Young.

“There is a difference between being open to varying viewpoints on a matter and knowingly spreading false information which some 270 medical professionals have derided as not only false but dangerous.

“Likewise there is a difference between misinformation, in which one is unaware that what is being said is false, versus disinformation which is knowingly false and intended to mislead and sway public opinion. In this case, in a way that could cost people their lives.

“It should also be acknowledged that many younger musicians, and many musicians of all ages, rely on platforms like this to gain exposure to a wider audience and share their music with the world.

“Not everyone is able to take steps like this which is all the more reason that platforms like Spotify must be more responsible and accountable for the content they are obligated to moderate for the good of the public at large.”

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Nash said he was requesting his solo recordings be removed from Spotify.

Joni Mitchell (PA)

Across a six-decade career, Nash has released with numerous groups and been inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice – as a member of Crosby, Stills & Nash in 1997 and as a member of The Hollies in 2010.

He performed alongside Young when CS&N became a quartet in the late 1960s with the addition of the influential folk-rocker.

Podcast host Rogan has said he will try to “balance out” the opinions expressed on his show following controversy around it spreading misinformation about Covid-19.

His pledge came after Spotify boss Daniel Ek issued a statement on Sunday to say the platform is working to add a content advisory to any podcast episode that includes a discussion about Covid-19.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also said they are “expressing concerns” to Spotify over Covid-19 misinformation but say they will continue to work with the platform.