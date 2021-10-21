Ahoy there! Pirate ship with skeleton crew forms Halloween garden display

Halloween decorations

A Staffordshire homeowner has used scrap wood including pallets to build a 30ft model of a pirate ship as a Halloween garden display.

Andrew Carvel is now inviting passers-by at the makeshift attraction to donate to the local Tamworth Pantry food bank.

It took Mr Carvel, of Wilnecote Lane, around a fortnight to construct the ship, complete with an actual skeleton crew and a Jolly Roger flag.

The builder, who had help with construction of the ship from his fiancee Lisa, told the PA news agency: “Last year I did a bit of a castle out the front.

Andrew Carvel’s giant pirate ship is crewed by skeletons (Joe Giddens/PA)

“I decided I wanted to do something different so I decided on a pirate theme and designed a pirate ship and built it.

“I think it’s come out alright.”

He said of his partner: “She makes all the models. She loves Halloween and that’s what got me into it.

Andrew Carvel hopes people who appreciate his efforts will make a donation to the local food bank (Joe Giddens/PA)

“It’s all old fencing and pallets. Getting the shape on it… that was the tricky bit. Apart from that it’s been quite easy.”