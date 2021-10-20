Train passengers stranded for hours due to damaged electric wires

⚡️The 1st image shows a pantograph on the track. This collects electricity from the overhead wires and is fixed to the train roof ?

⚡️ The 2nd image shows the wires have come down over the trains. The power has been switched off by circuit breakers ? pic.twitter.com/KVJ1PX5Zc7

— Great Northern (@GNRailUK) October 19, 2021