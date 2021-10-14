Father of man who died at Barrymore’s home remembered at funeral service

Terry Lubbock

The father of a man found dead in entertainer Michael Barrymore’s swimming pool 20 years ago has been remembered at a private funeral service.

Terry Lubbock, whose son Stuart, 31, was found dead at Barrymore’s then home in Roydon, Essex, in March 2001, died a month ago at the age of 76 after being diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Stuart Lubbock (Family Handout/PA)

Mr Lubbock, a retired toolmaker who lived in Harlow, Essex, had mounted a 20-year campaign for justice.

His friend and publicist Harry Cichy said Mr Lubbock was remembered at a private funeral service near his home on Thursday.

A post-mortem examination showed that Stuart Lubbock had suffered severe internal injuries which suggested he had been sexually assaulted.

Alcohol, ecstasy and cocaine were found in his bloodstream.

A coroner recorded an open verdict.

Michael Barrymore (Steve Parsons/PA)

Terry Lubbock told journalists in February that he had terminal cancer and said doctors had told him he had months to live.

In April, he made a “final appeal” for witnesses to come forward over his son’s death.

Barrymore, now 69, was arrested in 2007 but never charged with any offence.