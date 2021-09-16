Toolstation to open new distribution centre

The firm, which supplies tools, accessories and building products, said the new site in Pineham, Northamptonshire, will open next year.

James Mackenzie, managing director of Toolstation, said: “The opening of this new warehousing facility will support our growth plans and enable Toolstation to continue to add to our 500-strong branch network and to help us meet the needs of our customers, both digital and in branch, more effectively.”