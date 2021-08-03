Covid-19 weekly deaths in England and Wales at three-month high

A woman writes a message on the Covid memorial wall in Westminster, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The number of deaths involving coronavirus registered each week in England and Wales has climbed to its highest level for three months.

A total of 327 deaths registered in the week ending July 23 mentioned Covid-19 on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This is up 50% on the previous week, and is the highest number since 362 deaths were registered in the week to April 16.

Deaths dipped as low as 84 in the week to June 11.

Of the deaths registered in Week 29 in England and Wales, 327 mentioned #COVID19 on the death certificate (3.4% of all deaths). This is an increase compared with Week 28 (218 deaths) https://t.co/UsAywZEqt1 pic.twitter.com/rMVlEmEklD — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) August 3, 2021

The latest figures reflect the impact of the third wave of Covid-19, which began in the UK in May and led to a sharp increase in the number of new cases of coronavirus as well as a smaller rise in hospital patients.

The number of new cases has fallen in recent weeks, but this is yet to be reflected in the data for deaths, due to the length of time between someone getting Covid-19, becoming seriously ill and then dying.

While the number of deaths in the latest week is the highest for three months, it is still well below the level seen at the peak of the second wave.

Some 8,433 deaths involving Covid-19 were registered in England and Wales in the week to January 29.

The number of deaths involving #COVID19 in England increased to 308 in Week 29 compared with 213 in Week 28. In Wales, there were 16 deaths involving COVID-19 in Week 29, compared with 4 in Week 28 https://t.co/e2GZpgWxCd — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) August 3, 2021

The total number of deaths registered in England and Wales in the week to July 23 was 7.2% above the pre-pandemic five-year average, the ONS said.

The number has not been this far above the average since the week to February 26.

Some 35 care home resident deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales were registered in the week to July 23, up from 27 deaths in the previous week.

In total, 42,649 care home residents in England and Wales have had Covid-19 recorded on their death certificate since the pandemic began.