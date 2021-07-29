Lloyds swings to profit as bad debts cut on UK economic recovery

A Lloyds Bank sign

Lloyds Banking Group has revealed it swung to a £3.9 billion half-year profit from losses a year ago as it cut bad debt provisions thanks to the UK’s economic recovery.

The bank’s figures showed a boost to its bottom line from a further £333 million fall in bad debt provisions over its second quarter.

A total release of £837 million of cash put aside for loans expected to turn sour in the pandemic saw it return to statutory profit for the first half of 2021, from losses of £602 million a year ago.

We’ve just published our 2021 Half Year #LBGResults, showing good momentum across our businesses with a statutory profit before tax of £3.9 billion. For a full breakdown, visit: https://t.co/Lp8VTz8He5#LLOY $LYG pic.twitter.com/noCnQ37l4N — Lloyds Banking Group (@LBGplc) July 29, 2021

Alongside the results, Lloyds also unveiled a deal worth around £390 million to buy savings and pensions firm Embark.

The lending giant said the deal – its biggest since it returned to private ownership four years ago – will see it add about 410,000 customers and £5 billion of assets under administration.

Interim chief executive William Chalmers, who is leading the bank until new boss Charlie Nunn arrives next month, said: “During the first six months of 2021, the group has delivered a solid financial performance with continued business momentum, bolstered by an improved macroeconomic outlook for the UK.