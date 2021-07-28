Adam Peaty leads praise of Team GB 200m relay gold medallists

Great Britain’s Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, Matthew Richards and James Guy celebrate gold in the Men’s 4×200 freestyle relay

Two-time Olympic champion Adam Peaty praised his British teammates as the gold rush continued in the pool at the Tokyo Olympics.

Tom Dean, James Guy, Matthew Richards and Duncan Scott brought home the 4x200m freestyle with a dominant performance, with the quartet just 0.03 seconds off a world record time.

They saw off the Russian Olympic Committee and Australia to finish in six minutes and 58.58 seconds and secure Team GB’s third swimming gold of Tokyo 2020.

Seeing this team progress over the last 6 years has been an honour. We always knew one day they would win the big one! Incredibly effort and no one deserves it more than these lads?? https://t.co/r0Ej69XSpN — Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty) July 28, 2021

Peaty, who has also helped Team GB to success in the pool with gold in the 100m breaststroke, tweeted: “Seeing this team progress over the last 6 years has been an honour.

“We always knew one day they would win the big one! Incredibly effort and no one deserves it more than these lads.”

Two-time freestyle gold medallist Becky Adlington appeared excited as she posted on Twitter: “HOW GOOD WAS THAT!!!!!”

“Insanely quick. What a swim,” Adlington tweeted, adding an acknowledgement of Calum Jarvis who swam earlier in the heats.

Team Bath, from the University of Bath, said they were “so, so proud to have three of this incredible quarter of Tokyo 2020 Olympics champions training with us”, noting the contributions of Tom, James and Matt, while also mentioning Team Bath-member Calum.